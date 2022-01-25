Editor: We have a state representative Steve Frasier, who is attempting to pass a bill to make guns a “necessity” similar to food and prescription drugs and not be taxable.
I have aways thought gun ownership was for hunting, recreational purposes, of personal safety. I am not sure where any gun tax benefit would serve the people of Arizona. I have never thought they were a “necessity.” Perhaps, they may be a necessity for a bank robber, a drive-by shooter, or a school shooter, but not for the average guy on the street.
However, I am not sure we should compensate these folks with a tax incentive. Perhaps Kaiser should consider another avenue to make campaign funding instead of the gun folks and would encourage him to seek funding from someone like the Arizona Vintners Association and produce more wine.
That would be less dangerous and much more beneficial to the folks of Arizona.
Eric Larsen
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.