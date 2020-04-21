Editor: This stay-at-home decision by the government is a sound decision and seems to be helping newer cases of the virus, however, it has certainly become a burden on a lot of folks. I am wondering if the order to simply close all businesses based on “essential services” has been a panacea for curtailing the virus and, perhaps there is a more gradual response to our stay-at-home orders.
Perhaps the is another category I would call, “important services” we should consider. Those businesses might be called mental health businesses that reflect on people’s ability to weather this storm and remain mentally healthy. These would be craft shops, book stores, golf courses, and game shops. These shops, while helping to keep revenues flowing, would give the stay at home people an opportunity to make the stay at home more palatable. Having a craft to work with might make the home more pleasurable and these types of businesses could still keep safe-distancing/face-masks safe.
Also, if there is an open bed at the hospital, it should be filled with “elective surgery” patients. Yes, physical health is the most important consideration of our city, but mental health is something that will affect us all for years to come.
Eric Larsen
Lake Havasu City
