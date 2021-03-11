Editor: My wife and I are 76 and 78 respectively. We live in Lake Havasu and have had our first shot of the virus last month. We had an appointment for the second shot for the past month, but it was abruptly canceled by Mohave County because it is with Embry Health at Mohave Community College. The county took umbrage with Embry for the software they use that does not meet the state’s systems requirements. The county is more concerned about proper reporting than vaccinations given. The problem is: those folks on the reservations list are now having to go to the bottom of the list and attempting to make a reservation that may be months away. That list is growing as a result of the expansion to 65 years and older and the amount of snowbirds. I have no problem with others receiving the vaccinations as they add to my health, but I would like to see my grandkids again and, perhaps a night out.
We have been diligent in our attempt to get an appointment, but have been turned down by everyone (If you can get through.) So, our only recourse is to wait for the 42 days necessary for the first dose to subside. Or, perhaps the county comes through and sets up a vaccine site to take care of those folks who were abruptly taken off the list. The editorial by Denise Burley (Mohave Health Director) is ludicrous. It is a note that suggests that Embry is the villain and the county is rightfully satisfied to subject its right to interfere with an attempt to upend the health of the residents.
Eric Larsen
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.