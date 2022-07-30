Looking for something to do this weekend? Consider a tour of Lake Havasu City’s lighthouses. There are 28 of them all around the lake, and each of them is a scaled-down replica of their more famous counterparts from around the country. If you’re a photographer, they are fun photo subjects —and these dramatic cloudy days will make for a stunning backdrop.
A couple of fun facts, courtesy of GoLakeHavasu: Lake Havasu City, landlocked in the heart of the Mojave Desert, is home to more lighthouses than any other city in the entire country.
