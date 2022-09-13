Editor: On Aug. 9, Ed Schweizer’s letter states “Reports at the southern border interviewing illegal aliens always ask their nationality and country of origin”. Then he asks “Does anyone ever mention the disproportionate number of young black men committing violent crime? How in the world can we expect to solve a problem if we can’t accurately identify and describe it?”
Well Ed, the answer is there is no genuine interest in solving it, because those (especially in government) with the responsibility and power to do so, are completely intimidated by the pervasive societal fear of being labeled a racist!
