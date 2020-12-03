Editor: I see one of our US Congresswomen, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC or Sandy Cortez prior to getting into politics, is ranting about Kyle Rittenhouse being released on bail in Wisconsin. She’s called his release “law and disorder” in addition to “does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim.” Hey Sandy, this is the USA, in our system you are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. I guess your mind is so clouded by socialism you’ve forgotten that this is the greatest country in the world!
FJ Smith
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.