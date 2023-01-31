Editor: In reference to water issues discussed by recent City Council meeting, I submit some thoughts.
First of all, it was quite approriate for council to raise and discuss ideas concerning water conservation issues in Lake Havasu City. Council members presented a range of ideas that needed discussion. Many of these ideas dealt with how citizens could save water inside of their home. Many of these ideas were things that each of us should be doing anyway. eg (shutting off water while brushing) However, as a local citizen who has two water meters, one for interior household usage, and one for swimming pool fill line as well as landscape watering, I believe I can state, based on my experience, that the water consumption for exterior usage is considerably greater.
The meters don’t lie. I do have a pool, but have not drained it in years. I do use a commercial RO system to take out salt and minerals out of the water. I have xeriscaped my landscaping to us as little water as possible. In spite of all, swimming pools in Arizona will evaporate as much as 8 feet of water in a year. And, in spite of xceriscaping landscape, the low water plants remaining will require some water.
After all is said and done at the council meeting, I believe Nancy Campbell is correct. If you start a “Stasi” form of regulation enforcement to enforce interior water usage, it will create a huge backlash, setting family member against family member, neighbor against neighbor, and most certainly citizens against local government. I believe, based on my own records of interior water usage versus exterior water usage, that the exterior usage of water is has the most potential for planned reduction.
I do believe that our city council is on the right track. All citizens who live in the desert must face up to necessary action regarding personal responsibility as well as governmental responsibility in addressing a very serious water problem. I commend the council for beginning to publicly deal with this issue. I hope the solutions rendered by the council reflect not only the serious reality of this issue, but also the physical and psychological impact on our citizens.
