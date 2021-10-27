Editor: My wife and I just arrived home from a 3,800-mile road trip. Leaving Oct. 2, we traveled through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Illinois. Not including some local state routes, most of the trip was on major Interstate Routes, including I-40, I-44, and I-35. The Turner Turnpike took us from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Joplin, Missouri and back. Some thoughts regarding this trip:
1. The trucking industry rules the roads. It seems that two out of three vehicles on the road are trucks (lots of trucks!)
2. The highest average speed one may attain seems to be between 69 mph and 71 mph. Dodging and passing trucks is a long and laborious effort, slowing down then speeding back up to speed is a long and repetitive effort.
3. We saw more truck wrecks than auto wrecks.
4. The toll roads were the safest, fastest, and best maintained. One new section going west out of Tulsa, had a long section of 3 lanes, with a speed limit of 80 mph. This may be what road transportation may come to.
Trucks now had a right lane to drive in, a middle lane to pass in, and a clear left lane for cars to drive 80 mph (and they did that and more)
5. Most bad accidents witnessed were with trucks. I saw no car accidents (only a couple of car breakdowns seen, and a few tire problems witnessed.)
6. Trains seen were extremely long, with multiple engines seen pulling and (or) pushing. Trucks outnumber freight cars on trains by a huge factor.
7. Windmills are filling up empty spaces on the High Plains. Most were running, wind was blowing, and a few were under repair or construction.
Some conclusions: The “supply chain’s” weakest link is the huge dependence on trucks, and the lack of adequate rail capability.
Wind power seems to have found a home on the range, so to speak. but may be close to have found the “best” home.
If trucks are continued to be depended upon for moving goods from point A to point B, the country’s road system must be severely upgraded. This may mean enlarging the interstate highway system to three lanes instead of just 2.
The country’s rail system is totally inadequate, and the government should move to facilitate the enlargement of the system. It truly is in the national interest to do so, as proven by the current state of the supply chain problems.
Floyd Hamilton
Lake Havasu City
