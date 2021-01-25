Editor: After spending many hours, unsuccessfully trying to get an appointment for a vaccination, using URLs and other info printed in our local paper, it seems to me that we have a long way to go, as a city of almost 60,000, to be able to vaccinate our total population in a timely manner. I believe it is time for our city government to become involved in a major way. I am suggesting that the Lake Havasu City government begin now to facilitate a major drive through venue, that will begin to quickly vaccinate large numbers of people expeditiously. At the present rate of vaccinations it will be late summer before many at risk people will be able to achieve covid immunity. SARA Park, Rotary Park, Springberg-McAndrew park area, and other areas such as the swap meet venue are locations where this program can be accomplished.
Notwithstanding the current vaccine shortage, now is the time to prepare for when there will be a more abundance of the vaccine. Our local government must play a major role in the process of delivering the vaccine to our populous.
Floyd Hamilton
Lake Havasu City
Yep, wasted a lot of time trying to get an appointment for the MCC drive thru.
