Editor: We are taking care of our elderly by supplying them that are over 75 with the shot that well may save their lives. I am 94 with a birthday of 95 coming up in April. I asked a friend’s (also 95) to ask her daughter to try to get both of us listed on someplace so we could get a shot. The daughter tried all of the e-mail addresses that were listed in the paper on page two. No luck with that. So I sit here at home afraid to go out except to go to the store as I still eat.
Floyd R. Ferguson
Lake Havasu City
Sadly, Floyd, you are not alone.
