Editor: This is for all voters. I hear on the news that president Biden would like to enact a 3% tax on real estate. Have you ever thought how that would affect you? If you own a home that has a property tax value of $200,000, you would have to pay a tax of $6,000 per year which amounts to $500 per month.
If you rent a house, your rent will go up $500 per month if the property is valued at $200,000. If you own a business, you will also have a 3% property tax. Your customers will see the price of your goods and services go up to cover the cost. If you own a farm, your taxes will go up and you will need to get more from the sale of your crop to make a living. If the government decides to tax businesses, they will raise the price of their products and services.
So you, the customer, will pay the taxes. Businesses do not pay taxes, they collect them from you by raising prices. If they do not raise prices, they will eventually go out of business and jobs will go away. As you can see, the last person in line pays all taxes and costs of doing business. You and I are that person. Just tax the rich. France tried that and the rich moved to another country.
If they owned a business, they took the businesses and jobs with them. If the business could not move, it closed and the jobs went away.
How do we stop this from happening? I am not sure, but I believe our only option is to let our Senators and Representatives in Congress know our feelings. If they get the idea that we will not be voting for them again if taxes are raised. If they receive enough letters they may just vote against tax increases, so, let us give it a try and let our representatives know how we feel and that they should do what they were elected to do, “protect the interests of their Arizona voters by voting NO on tax increases!” We do not want to support other states like New York, California and Illinois by building bridges for Chuck Schumer and underground subways for Nancy Pelosi and bailing out Illinois with our tax dollars.
Let’s give it a try and send a letter or two to each of our Senators and Congressmen. Their addresses are in the newspaper.
Ford Knowles
Lake Havasu City
How curious there is no 3% real estate tax being proposed by President Biden – the man elected by the American people to replace a Russian operative. However, this same bit of trash was floated numerous times during the Obama administration and it was debunked each time some fool from FOX “news” trotted it out.
One thing President Biden has proposed regarding real estate is to implement a $15,000 first-time homebuyer tax credit. In 2008, the Housing and Economic Recovery Act sought to encourage Americans to purchase homes by creating a tax credit worth up to $7,500 for first-time buyers. The next year, Congress increased the amount to $8,000. The purpose was to encourage homeownership and stimulate the US housing market during The Great Recession. Biden has proposed a similar plan, but would nearly double the tax credit amount. This time, the purpose would be to allow affordability and accessibility to first-time homebuyers rather than stimulate the housing market.
One thing that anyone with any fiscal smarts can agree on is taxiing high level estates at a greater rate. Currently, there is a 40% estate tax for assets value above $11.58 million. The Biden plan proposes to increase the tax rate to 45% and, more importantly, reduces the exemption from $11.58 million to $3.5 million.
