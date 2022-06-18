One really disturbing crime is sometimes all it takes to enact change at any level. The Uvalde shooting has done that, encouraging new federal gun legislation and school safety provisions.
It has also revealed the limitations police hope to place on public release of body camera footage. The Texas Department of Public Safety has asked Attorney General Ken Paxton to prevent the public release of footage from cameras that law enforcement officers wore during the shooting at Robb Elementary School, citing one of the many legal loopholes available to them.
In this case, DPS officials argue, the footage could be used by other criminals to find “weaknesses” in how police respond to crimes.
It does not take the eye of a criminal investigator to see that Uvalde police failed to follow protocol and lacked the tools and courage necessary to confront an active shooter and usher dying children to nearby hospitals so that their lives may have been saved, even as they prevented parents from going inside the school themselves.
Body camera footage of active law enforcement officers that day wouldn’t tell the whole story, of course. And it wouldn’t have to include awful footage of dead or dying victims. But it would provide answers that law enforcement can’t quite get straight.
There are legal provisions to prevent release of the footage, but they should be sparsely applied on a case-by-case basis. The loopholes are vast and expansive and completely thwart the reason for body cameras in the first place: to promote transparency and accountability.
Body camera footage often clarifies for law enforcement and perpetrator what might seem hazy in the heat of an intense moment.
In light of Uvalde — and future, horrific crimes — it’s time for the Legislature to increase police transparency when it comes to body camera footage. Close some of the loopholes that obfuscate tragedies like this one.
— Fort Worth Star Telegram
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.