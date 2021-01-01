When asked how Democrats might translate their success among Arizona’s Latinx community in the latest presidential election, U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D- Ariz., tweeted a sharp reply: “First start by not using the term Latinx.”
Though presented as a personal objection, the representative’s remarks have broader significance. The insertion of “Latinx” into the election’s postmortem ritual is the latest iteration of a decadeslong battle over names, one that raises questions at the heart of the very idea of a nationwide “Latino vote”: Who belongs to this political community, what are “Latino issues,” and who should be Latinos’ allies?
“Latinx” is of recent vintage, emerging from academia in the 2000s and gaining mainstream usage after the mass shootings at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida; many of those killed were Latinx. It signals inclusion of individuals who do not identify as male or female, who don’t see gender as binary, inscribed in a Spanish language of gendered nouns (such as Latino/Latina). It has particularly resonated with younger people and those in the LGBTQ community.
Critics on the left and right took note during the Democratic primaries when Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign adopted “Latinx” for its Latino outreach. Its use reinforced Warren’s progressive credentials, but detractors cited polls showing that the term is not widely embraced by the constituency it claims to represent.
Pew Research Center poll found that only 3% of Latino adults use the label “Latinx,” though almost 15% of Hispanic women ages 18 to 29 do. Many of those who avoid it consider “Latinx” an elitist and outsider identifier. As Gallego put it post-election, the use of “Latinx” symbolizes an attempt to take “away some of my culture” and reorient it toward someone else’s “perspective.” The implication is that politicians who use “Latinx” are yielding to external sensibilities rather than respecting the preferences of their constituencies.
The search for a name that is inclusive enough to capture Latinos’ tremendous diversity — across national origin, language, skin color, region, religion, sexuality and gender identity — has long been at the center of the group’s struggle to wield power in this country.
As Puerto Ricans and Cubans entered the political arena in greater numbers, some demanded inclusion alongside Mexican Americans in political parties and government programs. “Hispanic” became widely accepted after it was adopted by the media, used in political discourse and stamped on countless government forms from the late 1970s on.
Those presently objecting to the use of “Latinx” should consider that the meanings and use of such labels in the political arena have changed considerably over time. In 1964, Republicans formed a “Latinos con Goldwater” committee to support the conservative senator in his presidential campaign. Yet by the 1970s, the term “Latino” had migrated leftward, with Democrats forming a “ Latino Caucus” within their party in 1972. When the GOP created a “ Republican National Hispanic Assembly” two years later, they had come to see “Hispanic” as the more conservative identifier. Within a few more years, there were the “Hispanic American Democrats.” In the latest presidential elections, Latinos for Trump posters were omnipresent in Cuban parts of Miami.
Given this history of shifts, it can be expected that the use and meaning of “Latinx” will evolve, and along with it the discomfort that some have with the term.
Despite its relative novelty, “Latinx” has taken its place in the long struggle over Latino identity in the United States. Instead of trying to eliminate its use — which was once attempted with the now-favored “Hispanic” — resisters should agree that one term could never encapsulate the vast array of ambitions and identities of the country’s largest minority group. Their policies and political agendas should take center stage, however they define themselves.
Francis-Fallon is the author of “The Rise of the Latino Vote: A History” and an associate professor of history at Western Carolina University.
