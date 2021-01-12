Editor: We’ve all are aware of a young congresswoman from New York City.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC & Sandy who will probably be a presidential candidate when she’s old enough.
With the comments she spews on a weekly basis it hard to believe she’s a college grad, but she does have a degree in economics from BC. She knows nothing about politics, her Twitter cooking shows are a political joke and yet today, I realized what AOC really stood for...Another Obnoxious Comment.
Frank J. Smith
Lake Havasu City
Sorry, Frankie, when it comes to being a joke YOU lead the pack.
