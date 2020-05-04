Editor: I see Gov. Ducey plans “blitz’ testing for covid-19 in Phoenix & Tucson for the next three weekends. I would suggest why not Lake Havasu City &andBullhead City with the influx of California visitors we get every weekend to our communities, we surely need testing done here.
Gov. Ducey, have you seen the insanity here the past few weekends from out-of-state visitors? Havasu is a tourist destination and rightfully so, we need to keep this invisible enemy at bay or at least be able to look at the numbers and see what we’ve got here. Havasu Strong!
Frank J. Smith
Lake Havasu City
