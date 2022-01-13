Editor: Regarding Wednesday’s front page article on regulating vacation rentals, State Sen. Mesnard (R-Chandler) has it wrong, Rep Blackman of Snowflake has it right. Mesnard is arguing for modifying the State’s regulations regarding neighborhood short-term rentals, while Blackman’s position is that local (city/county) governance is best. Mesnard’s position is that the major problem with short-term neighborhood rentals is noisy renters, or too many people with too many cars. Yes, that is a problem, but a bigger problem is that, as the number of homes convert from family residences to commercial rentals the neighborhood becomes much less attractive to fulltime home owners or even second-home owners.
Neighborhoods need neighbors! It doesn’t take very many residences in a neighborhood to flip and become vacant or occupied by short-term renters to negatively affect the neighborhood community. That’s the killer issue with allowing commercial development in residential neighborhoods, and that problem is best addressed at the local level because local conditions vary greatly from place to place. For example, Kingman and Lake Havasu have entirely different markets attracting short-term renters. As is, capitalism is invasive enough without creeping in and infecting our neighborhoods. Local control is clearly the best option for managing this cancer.
Frank Roberts
Lake Havasu City
