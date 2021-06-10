Editor: I have to offer my rebuttal to Bonnie Jean Francois’ letter in response to my letter concerning systemic racism. Bonnie Jean, it’s obvious that we are on opposite ends of the spectrum. I choose to see the good in people in this country while you choose to see the worst.
There’s nothing wrong with that; it’s our First Amendment right, but let’s take this a little further. You stated that you and your family have experienced racism which I cannot condone but let me ask you this, did you vote for our current president? If you did, I’m sure you’re aware that Mr. Biden was good friends with Sen. Robert C. Byrd who founded a major chapter of the Klu Klux Klan. At Byrd’s funeral, Biden called him “a mentor, and he was a guide.”
In addition, in 1997 Sen. Biden sided with notorious segregationists to oppose integrative busing, saying he did not want his white children “to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point.” With all that being said, do you consider President Biden a racist? In closing, my friends and myself are not privileged, we’re earned everything we’ve gotten. And yes, I worked my way through college but I was never a frat boy!
Frank Smith
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Well said, Frank. Now you will have to suffer the insults and attacks of the usual suspects.
Frank: to answer your Question here, "biden" is not only a Sad Excuse for a President he is a Disgrace for a "Man" he is a Proven Liar, He has No Morals,The Term "Character" could never be associated with him. He has a Foul Mouth, He has a Grandchild that he and his Drug Addict, Immoral,Liar and much more totally Ignore. The Democrat Party had the "Perfect" FI for this Scheme, "biden" wanted for his entire life to be President he would do ANYTHING,along with being "Out Of It" the "DIM" Party knew he would do Anything they Ordered him to do and so this "SCM" was born and Continues to the Amazement of the World and Horror of our Country.
The sad Fact there are (?) like (bb) who would defend a "Beer Can" if it had a "D" behind their Name this Damage is difficult to tell and may take years to realize.
How any "Sane" person could view this Border Disaster and be "Fine" with it Scares me.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.