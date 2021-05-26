Editor: Systemic racism, think about it. Have we ever heard that term before the Dems made it their go-to phrase? And let’s include white supremacy while we’re at it. If you don’t agree with the left, you’re a racist! I grew up in Florida and spent a number of years in Alabama and I never saw systemic racism. Yeah, there are rednecks out there but that’s just ignorance and you’re gonna find that everywhere. But it’s the few, not the majority.
Systemic? Do you find your friends and neighbors racist? How about the members of your church or fraternal organization? Is there racism out there? Yes, but it is not systemic. The Dems need to put the race card to bed because it’s getting worn out just like their speaker who promotes it.
Frank Smith
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
The "race card" needs to be played until racists actions stop!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.