Editor: Hey Delta and American Airlines: We’re asked to show an ID prior to boarding an airplane, why is it a problem to show an ID prior to voting? Am I missing something? Oh yeah, I must be a racist!.
Frank Smith
Lake Havasu City
Shhhh. Don’t tell Joe Biden, but he is the modern incarnation of Richard M. Nixon.
A Senate panel voted Wednesday to give themselves and their colleagues a big increase in their allowance — and do it as soon as possible.
