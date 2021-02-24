Editor: My wife recently fell — she was retrieving a FedEx box from the porch — the frame of the security door struck like a snake and her shoe was caught — she went down backwards and acquired a lump on the back of her head. I took her to the emergency department here at our hospital early the next morning. I usually write about something political or religious, but I needed to say how great the emergency section is — they were all totally oriented towards helping. No nonsense. They were all friendly and were visibly concerned. They slapped a wrist band on me and I went right along with Yvonne to the room. Anyway, super service is all I can say.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
Good to hear! I am always puzzled by those who slam our hospital. I have always received excellent care plus their food is good!
