Editor: I read Ms. Norma Limbach’s recent diatribe — Kandi Finfrock is correct! Investigators have examined the many photographs and footage taken at the Capitol building on Jan 6 — there were indeed leaders of the Antifa organization identified in the riot. Antifa is listed as aterrorist group.
I know a bit about Kandi — I do not know her but I once worked on the same USAF and at the same time — there are some “things” we both will have buried with us in our respective caskets.
I am sure her daughter does indeed have a friend who knows what is going on in D.C. Me too! I once contracted to the CIA; I still keep in contact with a few of the agents I worked with — it is a close-knit community and you make friends (whatever their real names are) for the rest of your life. I still get selected information from a few younger folks who are still there.
It is amazing how the ‘fake news’ media seems to know what is going to happen next of an international interest. And it is obvious that most of the unknowing democrats disliked President Trump personally — nothing says you must like the president — just what he does while in office that benefits America and Americans—and that he did.
When I used the word ‘unknowing’ I blame that on the Fake News folks—unfortunately “they” were taught by left-wing professors in our many many liberal universities — one survey said that less than 2% of the professors in the System are conservatives — I am surprised it’s that many. I went to one of the California colleges — I met only one professor you might consider an American and I met many who were not. One professor (who is emeritus now) had a Soviet Union flag nailed over his fireplace at his home in Fullerton, California.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
