Editor: The clear and present danger is not Joe Obiden, but the over 51% of adult voters who voted for a man like him and his giggling running mate, to such high offices. They are just ‘useful idiots’ as the USSR said about those kinds of folks and other ‘fellow travelers’ many years ago.
It will be far easier to undo the follies of the Biden presidency than to restore the necessary common sense and good judgment to a depraved “free stuff” citizenry who were willing to have him for president. These simple folks have never heard of a Constitutional Republic, having gone to the federal government’s training grounds—their school system.
The problem is far more serious than Mr. Biden, who is merely a dead virus ‘sort of like the coronavirus’ and his execrable offal. Blaming the prince of the fools doesn’t help—our Constitutional Republic can survive old Joe, who is, after all, merely a tool being terribly used by the Socialists and Democrats. We may not survive the multitude of fools who made old Joe and his Ms. Harris the two highest officers in our land, but we have one more chance in 2024—if we flunk that — look for a new country. Maybe we could all chip in and buy almost empty Siberia from Putin. Just sayin’.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
President Biden - the man elected by the American people to provide all of us with hope for a better America and to replace a twice-impeached, lying, crook - is doing an excellent job. So much so in fact his approval ratings for his programs are popular with the majority for ALL Americans and his overall popularity is higher than the twice-impeached, American hating, Russian puppets ever was.
