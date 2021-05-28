Editor: President Biden continues to stumble in front of a microphone when he is left without a prompter. Old Joe is embarrassing to all of us as a nation — Democrats and Republicans.
Biden, in trying to push the billions the liberal Democrats want to spend on things other than “infrastructure” but are jammed into the infrastructure bill — in a speech he mentions a story back when he was vice president during the President Obama regime —Biden believes that by mentioning Obama’s name everyone will “like” him.
On the air he began to discuss a package Obama once asked him to draft that would provide funds for a “200 mph” train and in the same breath, Biden talks about a “fast” train from Florida to Tampa (by-the-way Tampa is in Florida Joe — unless you meant Tampa, Kansas, with about 106 people).
But before he could really get into the details, Biden drifted off and as he struggled to finish — in less than a minute, he stumbled around and talked about a “tunnel train” in New York (there is no 200 mph train anywhere in NY).
What was Joe talking about? He had no clue. He lost track of his story, fumbled around, and tried to recover by starting another story, but he forgot that one as well. If your grandpa does something like that, it’s kinda expected, but Biden is president of the United States — we should all be concerned!
Our last president was so sharp, he could run circles around liberal reporters half his age. Today, we’ve got an old guy that can’t even remember something that happened just a short while ago. Sad!
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
"Our last president was so sharp, he could run circles around liberal reporters half his age." NOW there is some of the best sarcasm seen in these pages in months.
The twice-impeached, lying, fool could not make a sentence let alone be considered as "sharp." What he was, is and always will be is a classic DIM-BULB!
Fred is right here. Scary! Joe is so far gone that teleprompters are now useless to him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.