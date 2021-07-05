Editor: Biden has just one target in mind — he announced a devastating assault on our Constitution — his new domestic terror program.
The Democrats have been pushing this hard since Jan. 6. It’s exclusively targeted at people with Constitutional political views and is vague enough to be applied to practically any Republican.
A declassified government document categorizes “domestic extremists” as those with “ideological agendas derived from “anti-government” sentiment. Anyone who believes there is government overreach is therefore a domestic terrorist and must be stamped out by the D.C. “federals”. This is an assault on our most fundamental principles of Liberty.
The 1st Amendment protects that right, so we can tell the truth about those in power without fear of repercussions.
And the 4th Amendment protects me, and all of us, not to have our home raided, our smart phone tapped, and our private papers seized by D.C. agents just for having ‘anti-socialist’ democratic views.
The 2nd Amendment protects our right to own guns to defend against a tyrannical government.
And our 5th Amendment guarantees ‘due process’ in case anyone is unjustly spied on, arrested, or has their guns taken away just for having the “wrong political views”.
All of those amendments are under attack by ‘anti-constitutionalists’. The Biden administration has vowed to find those folks with “anti-government” views, spy on us, and then arrest us and take our guns away, and then detain us like terrorists.
If Pres. Thomas Jefferson saw what is happening today, he would be horrified. So would any Founding Father for that matter.
In tyrannical societies, there are always Secret Police. The Soviet Union had the KGB, which ordinary Soviet citizens lived in perpetual fear of; Nazi Germany had the Gestapo, which rounded up innocent Jewish people and hauled them off to death camps. And East Germany had the STASI (Ministerium für Staatsicherheit— Ministry for State Security. And in The People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of State Security (Guoanbu) is the Secret Police.
All of these agencies existed to stamp out opposition to the ruling party and suppress dissent.
Those who spoke up were arrested, disappeared, and often killed.
The FBI, CIA, and the NSA are working jointly to create their own Secret Police State—revealed in the ‘Snowden Case’ of 2013 (Snowden is still in Russia).
And now, all of our fears are coming true with this announcement by Biden—Americans must wake up! And if Republican politicians won’t do anything about it, Constitutional Patriot voters need to replace them with politicians who will.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Fred is off his meds - again.
off his meds = Bigbob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.