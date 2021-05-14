Editor: The White House has ended all border wall construction and has canceled all contracts. This not thought out decision leaves huge holes in the border fences. This is happening right in the middle of the illegal immigration crisis.
This decision is part of Joe O’biden’s efforts at ending all of Donald Trump’s border wall programs. O’biden’s first step on inauguration day was issuing an executive order.
This EO rescinded Trump’s wall and froze $15,000,000,000 that Trump was using for wall construction—all thinking Americans want a wall. But no matter—the Feds are proceeding with canceling all border wall construction projects.
O’biden’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, said, that the ‘…administration would be pursuing border security measures and the White House is quietly considering continuing with other wall sections.” Huh?
Joe Biden’s EO, Mayorkas said, “…leaves room to make decisions as to what areas of the wall need renovation and other wall sections that need to be finished.”
He continued, “Construction might resume in areas where the wall had been for some time, but needs repairs that have not been contracted.”
The Biden administration is still facing a border crisis, with a record number of illegals appearing at the southern border every month.
In March, more than 100,000 illegals were ‘captured’ trying to ‘jump’ the US-Mexico border. And April and May are going to be about the same. Who is going to feed, clothe, and house all of these people?
Why all honest hard-working American Taxpayers of course!
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
