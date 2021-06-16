Editor: President Biden has a message for Christians — if you don’t detour from your Christian faith and embrace LGBTQ (lesbian gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer), then you will be added to the government’s terrorist watch list.
Biden promised this at a CNN town hall event as he decried believers in God and Jesus Christ for opposing the radical LGBTQ agenda. In President Biden’s view, unless you vigorously support the LGBTQ sect in their effort to move little children into something other than their natural-born biological sex, then you are a terrorist who deserves to be shipped off to Guantanamo.
We will need to lease more land from Cuba in order to hold the millions of American Christians who refuse to give up their faith.
Biden’s antichrist position stems from the Southern Poverty Law Center ‘hate’ group’. Biden said that ‘all who oppose the LGBTQ are to be designated as “terrorists” under the ‘Patriot Act’— whereby an individual’s Constitutional rights are taken away. And on the last day of January in 2021, Joe was seen and heard on national TV using “Christ” as a cuss word so we know what his belief system really is!
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(5) comments
To old for this: don't hold your breath waiting for bigblob to answer you as we all know the moron Biden is a fake catholic.
So what is the definition of hate? Nazis and white supremacy groups hate anyone not white or like them, last I checked bible said love your neighbor, doesn't say love them only if they are like you? So really what is the difference? HATE is HATE, stop it.
Poor Fred is goofier than a box of Palin's as he condemns a true man of faith who see's the imminent danger of of small "c" christians who would destroy our nation in a minute. Consider 6 January - how many "christians" do you think attempted to overthrow our government at the behest of a man who has no religion and if he ever walked into a church would be struck down by the hand of God.
Waiter? Over here? Can we get some cheese to go with that whine?
You can have your opinion, but you can't have your own facts. Prove that January 6 was intended to overthrow the government. If Sippy cup Joe is a true man of faith, why has his own Catholic church disciplined him over his stance on abortion?
