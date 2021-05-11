Editor: Instead of upholding the law or finding legal ways of changing them, President Biden is trying to get what he wants by redefining the very words we use in standard American English.
For example, Biden has just redefined “infrastructure” to basically mean “anything he wants to spend money on”, and Biden also just ordered all government agencies, including the Border Patrol, to stop using the word “alien” in referring to illegals sneaking across our sovereign southern border. Biden has decided it’s being mean or maybe he’s confused with the weird space aliens depicted in Sci-Fi movies — he is easily confused!
Border Chief Rod Scott would not undermine the effort to implement and enforce the new policy but he has reservations about ‘politicizing’ his agency—in my summing of what he said; the U.S. Border Patrol must remain apolitical. Mandating the use of terms which are inconsistent with the law will further erode the public’s trust in all government institutions. The chief will not agree to Biden’s changing of terms unless the Federal Law is changed.
Right now under Federal law, the word “alien” is used to describe any ‘foreign national on U.S. soil’. It has never been an “offensive” term or one used to “denigrate” or “malign” foreigners slipping across our borders or overstaying their visa.
This kind of thinking has been noted in Biden for almost fifty years—he has never held a real job—work is alien to him. Joe has always been in some kind of governmental office—easy to do living in a tiny state like Delaware.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.