Editor: Kandi Finfrock has had several great letters published over the last six months. I noticed Kandi’s use of words from the Magna Carta, the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence, the multiple English Bill of Rights documents, and from our Constitution—the document that made us a Constitutional Republic instead of a ‘hated’ democracy — thank you, Miss Kandi, for your excellent letters. And Kandi, you have an honorable ancient surname going back five centuries — you should be proud in the way you are upholding it. Speaking of the Constitution, I teach an adult Constitution class twice a year — the four hour class has been halted by the coronavirus, although it will be started up again in February. I did give presentations to our high school on ‘why you should hire’ into an intel organization — those have been halted because of the virus.
And the way our Arizona government is giving orders and restricting freedom reminds me of Kristallnacht, (Crystal Night or the Night of Broken Glass—November 9, 1938— Hitler’s “Brown Shirts” attacked business people and property in general.
The burning scenes in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, NYC, etc. reminded me of that — I was only eight years old, but I remember — it was frightening to a little kid.
Please remember, der Führer headed the Socialist party in Germany — the Democrats in America are going swiftly down that same road — I watched parts of the House proceedings yesterday. Scary!
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.