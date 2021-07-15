Editor: Communist China just chased our USS Benford out of the China Sea area not far from Vietnam. Our ship’s Captain said ‘…he was in International waters and within ‘the laws of the sea’.
This is the general area that Red China has been building seven islands using “sucked up” broken coral and sand as a sea floor base for over a decade. They pump broken coral and sand into a temporary barricade to form the islands — they are built as safe harbors for ships and landing strips for jet fighters — the islands now comprise 3,000 acres and growing….if China continues, it could claim an exclusive zone 200 nautical miles around each island under the UN convention on the Laws of the Sea. This would obstruct all fishing in the area(s) where the seven islands are located. The only downside that I can see is Red China will soon have seven more islands to defend!
Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines have complained to the UN that Red China is destroying their fishing’ industries by building these fake islands — no action has been taken by the do-nothing UN in the last decade!
Red China has completed five islands and is now working on the sixth. China has Fighter jet planes stationed on three islands and will soon have the fourth island landing strip and tower completed — ready for jets. These fighter planes on the fake islands supplement the planes on the new aircraft carriers that Communist China just launched — they now have as many aircraft carriers as America does. Is Red China a threat to our Freedom? You bet!
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
