Editor: Taiwan would not have a chance to win a war if Red China attacked them. Taiwan has a good military force and equipment, but no match for Red China. Taiwan has been “on alert” since 1949 and under Martial Law several times since then. That has instilled a “readiness” in the Taiwanese people. They have sophisticated equipment and training in all branches. They manufacture their own fighter planes as well as buying from the America. Taiwan’s military has been on equivalent of “orange” alert for over a year now—ever since China re-started their claims of territorial dominance in the South China Sea (March of 2020).
China has “breached” Taiwan’s airspace over 100 times in the past year and have also sailed warships into “disputed waters” that both China and Taiwan lay stewardship to.
From a military point of view, Taiwan ranks 22 out of 140 nations — rated militarily worldwide; Red China is No. 3. Taiwan has advanced in the ratings from year 2020. The Taiwan military is equivalent to Israel or Canada. Many find that surprising!
It would be a good fight depending on where it might take place. Politically the situation is “interesting.” Believe it or not the US has military personnel in Taiwan! The consensus is that if China did make a military move and attack Taiwan, it could be construed as an attack on American troops and therefore a strike on America. This is not well known!
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
