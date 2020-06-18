Editor: I was born just 66 years after the civil war ended. I used to go to the 4th of July Parade in the little town I was born in, Lineville, Iowa. I remember the last one in 1940 until WW II ended. It was exciting.
There were seven Civil War veterans, two Confederates, and five Yankees. Lineville is on the Missouri/Iowa border and the State had soldiers who fought relatives—brother against brother or cousins. And there was one Spanish-American veteran—he was around sixty years old and he still fit in his uniform. They put him in front to lead because he was agile—the rest of the old soldiers limped.
This last parade was a lot of fun—cotton-candy, ice cream, popcorn, and soft drinks and the Town Band playing in the Town Square.
You had to have a special liquor book in Iowa or you could walk across the border and get a drink in Ed Peace’s Saloon. All of the men would congregate at Ed’s Saloon after the parade to cool off—so much for hatred amongst the North and the South.
Growing up, I do not recall any negativity against Blacks and I do not recall any Yankee/Confederate fist fights or even nasty comments. It wasn’t until a few years ago that “tearing” down statues of people that Liberals didn’t like came to my attention.
Which brings up a point. Pres. Wilson (D) was an overt racist; he hated Blacks, Hispanics, Amerindians, Orientals—he hated all races other than White. Why aren’t the schools and colleges with his name on them, being re-named?
For example: Wilson College of Princeton University, the ten Woodrow Wilson High Schools, the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. There may be more—I didn’t look very hard.
I don’t really want them re-named. Wilson was part of our history just as Confederates were part of our history. If we can’t live bitter items like a Civil War down, we don’t deserve to be a Republic.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
