Editor: The English language is a language full of comparisons — we say cool or warm; hot and cold; Left and Right; Conservative and Liberal; Democrats and Republicans; rich and poor; and good and evil.
Folks on the left consider evil so bad that they can lie, cheat, and steal to defeat evil without compunction. That is what they did to our last president—they lied, cheated, and stole. And the fake news media led the charge! The new liberal president wants us to all come together somehow.
We used to do that. When Harry S Truman was elected in 1948, I was a senior in High School —within a week we were all calmed down and our lives went back to normal. This is not so anymore. The left attacked the right so hard and ferocious, that it is impossible to come back together and fully accept this new regime. There is a national election in less than two years for the U.S. House and here in Arizona, for U.S. Senator Mark Kelly. Sen. Kelly is hiding out and being pretty quiet — he is not showing his liberalism very much. Isn’t it strange that the large rival party (to us conservatives) can just disappear for two years? Californians are moving to Arizona like crazy, they want to get away from the gruesome left-wing political scene and come to a more normal and receptive State. And to a place that understands American values and our beloved Constitution — Mohave County. I say Welcome!
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
