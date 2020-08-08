Editor: Ms. Kandi Finfrock had two great letters in a row published in the News-Herald—I recognized her use of words from the Magna Carta, the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence, the three English Bill of Rights documents, and from our Constitution—the document that made us a Constitutional Republic instead of a ‘hated’ democracy—thank you, Miss Kandi, for your excellent Letters to the Editor.
Speaking of the Constitution, I teach a Constitution class a few times a year—the four hour class schedule has been compromised by the coronavirus. I listened to our mayor give a speech last Monday night and in that speech he used the words ‘executive order’ eleven times in connection with his issuing “orders” for our city. The Governor of Arizona issued Executive Orders illegally about the coronavirus and our Mayor followed them (or attempted to).
Our Constitution limits the use of an EO to only those State employees who actually work in the executive branch and for the governor. So EOs concerning we the people are all non–constitutional and the rules issued by our Mayor are illegal—anyway as I recall, don’t think our Lake Havasu City mayor works for the Executive branch of our government in Phoenix. I could be wrong.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
