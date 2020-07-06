Editor: Our politicians finally did it, now we must wear a face mask. I can hardly blame the politicians as they are all victims of government controlled schools—und die Kontrolle. Control is what it is all about—a majority of our politicians want control—they love to control people and their lives.
And “they” were never taught what the size would be of an object that had a decimal point and six (6) zeros before a cardinal number mean—(0.00000081).
Let me explain—pull a coffee cup saucer from your cabinet and place it on the kitchen table—now break off the end of a wooden toothpick and place it next to the saucer. The saucer is a bacteria and the broken toothpick is a virus. A face mask (now the size of a King bedsheet) cannot protect you from the saucer let alone the broken toothpick.
If you wore a cloth face mask so tightly woven as to prevent a virus from being “breathed” out from your lungs, you would soon die of suffocation. I’m sure you would violently jerk the mask off your face. Some folks get it—Dr. Mike Ward and his wife, Dr. Kelly Ward, do get it. They scoff at the idea of wearing a face mask. We watch them on a daily ‘Podcast’.
Anyway, enough said—it is ALL about Kontrol. Jawohl.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
