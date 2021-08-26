Editor: Our Constitution was written in 1787 after 116 days of long hours and hard work by some of the greatest minds of the former 13 colonies — it has been the foundation of our success as a nation for well over two centuries.
The Constitution wording is slightly British, but can easily be understood by those who stayed awake in English class.
The problems our country faces can be solved simply — we need to get back to those principles that made our country great — back to the original intent of our Founding Fathers — freedom.
Today, there are many people who blame the Constitution for our nation’s problems.
The truth is, our Constitution is not the problem — it’s the solution — people are the problem!
There is a very large group of voters who no longer love America.
They are called left-wingers, liberals, or progressives, but they are not reliable American citizens — they are border-line Socialists and some are heading towards Communism—most were (and still are) Biden/Harris followers.
The basic Constitution and its 27 Amendments have solved our nation’s problems and concerns and will continue to do so — but only if we the people do not continue to subvert our Constitution’s original intent; ‘to found a lasting home for a Free people’.
There are large groups of ‘well-meaning’ people in the D.C. Swamp, but they just do not understand the Cºnstitution — they flunked K-12 English!
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
freddie - [thumbdown]Would those founding principles you are so fond of include only white, male, landed gentry being allowed to vote; women not being allowed to hold property, speak or vote; black people being only three-fifths of a human; the acceptance of slavery; the “fugitive slave clause,” which required that an escaped slave be returned to his or her owner; The Electoral College that allows candidates who lose the popular vote be elected President of the United States? [thumbdown]
