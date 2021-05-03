Editor: For some reason the socialist Democrats are trying to take our minds off of masks and critical race theory and switching back to climate change. Both Democrats and Republicans agree that our Earth is changing. Our old Earth has done this many times before.
Where the “left” and the “right” disagree is the cause of global warming. The left says that mankind is causing it because of emission of CO2, smoke, auto exhaust fumes, diesel truck fumes, methane, and even exhaust from our gas water heaters and home furnaces (they fail to mention recent volcanos).
An engineer I knew did a study and showed that even though a water heater exhaust is only 1.3 psi, millions of gallons of monoxide fumes are expelled per year — CO is a radical and does not last long in our atmosphere — just a few seconds. The “right”-leaning folks state that change is natural and is caused by several things; high sun activity for one.
In the Europe of 40,000 years ago, the Neanderthals did not have cars — there were no oil wells. Coal was not mined, and there were only about 50 million humans on Earth — not the almost 8 billion we have now, and there were still dramatic weather changes.
“Warming” sells novels — just ask the inventor of the Internet, Al Gore. His fiction book income more than pays the heating and cooling bill for his 14,000 square foot mansion in Tennessee.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
Climate change deniers rank right up their with COVID deniers. Remember the biggest COVID denier? Yeah the twice-0impeached, lying, crook responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American men, women and children because he believed the following:
“It’s safe to reopen. “
“It’s going to disappear in April (2020), when it gets warm.”
“Wearing a mask is a personal choice. “
“Even the CDC guidelines say masks aren’t necessary.”
“It’s a hoax. “
“We have it contained.”
“It’s going to disappear.”
