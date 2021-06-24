Editor: Vice President Kamala Harris is finally going to see the United States and Mexico border. But where is she going — why the most benign border entrance of all — El Paso, Texas and Juárez Mexico.
The VP will see nothing. The Fake News may follow her, but they will have only nice things to say and very cool laid-back photos of a few orderly people crossing into our sovereign country. Why is she going? So she can say she “has been there” of course.
There will be no Central Americans there — it is way too far for them to travel…of course the Rio Grande is there, but why bother wading, when the illegals can cross easily a hundred miles downriver and with old Joe’s blessing….“come on in, the waters fine”!
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
"Waiter, please, can I have cheese to go with that whine?"
