Editor: The new president, Joe Biden mentioned that he “welcomed immigrants” and that we are “a nation of immigrants”.
He said this three times in one speech. He was speaking mostly of Mexico and Central American immigrants. What the new president does not understand about immigration was the “American need” for immigrants—we needed farmers.
We needed food—wheat, corn, potatoes, hogs, cattle, and sheep, etc.
The Homestead Act was signed by President Lincoln in 1862 and was passed by Congress and became law on January 1, 1863 during the Civil War.
Sailing ships loaded with bundles of fliers unloaded them in northern European seaports—these fliers advertised “free” land in the American west to farmers if “they” could make it to America. This was a tremendous boost to farmers — Europe had just gone thru wars of 1848 and small fiefdom skirmishes — they wanted to farm—they were sick of war.
The “free” land offer sounded wonderful. Horace Greely had been preaching “go West young man, go West…”
The Dakotas were settled mostly by German speaking farmers — Lawrence Welk’s family came from Central Europe — ‘ah one a and a two a’ — AND the 1862 Homestead Act came just in time for the freed Slaves, freed by the 13th Amendment.
Over one-hundred thousand ex-slaves took advantage of the Homestead Act and homesteaded west of the Mississippi.
The homestead of 160 acres sounded far better than “40 acres and a mule”.
Mr. President there is no more free land — the act ended in 1976. Alaska was extended 10 more years; the free land in Alaska ended in 1986 with a few very special exceptions ending in 1998. Immigrants coming to America today are coming for just one purpose — to be cheap labor for the big liberal corporations. C’mon Man! Get real.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.