Editor: Early in 2020, when the pandemic was just starting, lumber prices were steady. But starting in March of last year and continuing on through the end of June, lumber sales fell drastically and held at these very low marks.
That first slump was caused by the coronavirus outbreak—almost all new construction just shut down—lumber mills and gross outlets were left with an excess—one of the reasons; they couldn’t find workers.
So what caused recent 2021 lumber prices to increase from $240 per 1,000 board feet to $860 per 1,000 board feet? I say it’s the fragility of the Biden economy, excessive spending by the democratic Congress, plus a sudden “boom” in new building and remodeling in the Southwest as Californians are leaving California by the thousands—many coming to Arizona. Lumber mills went from having an excess to a shortfall almost overnight!
When will lumber prices go back to normal? A good question! The wood market is making radical moves right now, however, I predict the price of lumber will start dropping within the next ten months. The astronomical rising price of lumber is keeping builders from completing projects—home upgrades, sheds, and do-it-yourself projects are being cancelled because customers can’t afford the materials.
As a result, some lumber yards have an excess amount of lumber but priced too high to sell. So while it will still be some time before lumber prices get back to normal, there is hope on the horizon. Just don’t get too impatient while waiting for it. I have a small project going myself — I’ll just wait it out and maybe the upcoming election will get us a new Republican US Senator.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
“I say it’s the fragility of the Biden economy, excessive spending by the democratic Congress…”.
And you are wrong, as usual. Let’s look at the facts:
After a jaw-dropping rally this spring, lumber prices have come back down to earth as supply increased, speculative trading action cooled and homebuilding demand eased. Lumber futures tanked more than 40% in June alone, suffering their worst month on record dating back to 1978. The building commodity is down more than 18% in 2021, headed for the first negative first half since 2015.
Goldman Sachs analysts suggested increasing consumer hesitancy around some home improvement projects given sticker shock from the rapid rise in certain commodity prices this year, notably lumber.
Earlier this year, lumber prices exploded DUE TO A COMBINATION OF REDUCED SUPPLY AMID MILL SHUTDOWNS AND SURGING DEMAND FOR NEW AND IMPROVED HOMES. At one point, the lumber shortage led to the average price of a new single-family home increasing by nearly $36,000, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.