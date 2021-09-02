Editor: U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D), a retired Navy Captain and former member of a NASA Space team, claims to put Arizonans first—but Mark was recently caught accepting money from a “registered lobbyist” for Huawei Co. that was founded by Ren Zhengfei—once a technologist in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Ren worked his way up in the PLA, resigned, and today he is Huawei’s CEO. In addition to Huawei’s donation, Mark Kelly’s campaign has accepted money from an executive of Tencent Holdings Co. a Red Chinese conglomerate who has close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. No, Senator Kelly is not putting Arizona first let alone putting America first!
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
