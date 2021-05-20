Editor: I find it hard to believe that the “medicos” in Lake Havasu City are still going along with this mask thing as “they” all know better. Our governor has lifted the mandate — we no longer must wear a mask. I’m sure that all of you medicos have been enthralled by science. When I was in high school many years ago, I took general science, biology, botany, physiology, and I even took an agriculture class about the physiology of farm animals. In college I took engineering courses and eventually became an engineering manager in aerospace — mostly spy satellites and ground stations all over the world; launching and tracking satellites — rocket science if you will. C’mon all of you medical professionals — go back and read your basic medical school textbooks — I’m sure you kept most of them like I kept most of mine. The agent that causes infectious disease was first recorded in AD1728, long before the discovery of viruses by Dmitri Ivanovsky in AD1892. Louis Pasteur had never seen a virus, but he and Jenner developed a vaccine — nothing new about that — I read about those two in the ninth grade in 1946. The largest viruses are one-tenth the size of bacteria. A virus is 0.00000061 on average. As an engineer, I know how small a virus is — I associate it to a ‘baby’ gnat flying through a chain link fence. C’mon medicos, get real! Take off the masks — damp masks grow bacteria and make people sick! And some folks get acne from the wearing — I vaguely remember a zit from 75 years ago.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
