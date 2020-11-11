Editor: I read Jim Rosensweet’s tirade against Sam Scarmardo in Wednesday’s News-Herald. Sam is the head of the Mohave County Republican Party. You can tell it was all emotion and with no knowledge and no substance.
First of all the USA is a Constitutional Republic and not a hated democracy. Secondly the female Secretary of State is a Democrat and not a Republican — in Rosensweet’s short critique of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D), Jim was right on — she would indeed defend the vote count of Arizona even though it is still going on — and there is still controversy over who really won the office of Sec. of State — Steve Gaynor (R) probably did.
Perhaps Sam’s use of “communism” was a bit strong—Democratic-Socialism is closer. You know, the kind Germany had under Adolf Hitler from 1933 to 1945. That was when he and his henchmen shut down the local police and inserted the Nazi States Politzei—the Gestapo. And they killed 6,000,000 innocent Jewish people. Cuba and Venezuela are other “wonderful” examples of New World democratic-socialism.
Shutting down the police—sound familiar? The marches and the burnings were all about that—shut down the police. It seems that democrats like mob rule and I have no cotton pickin’ idea why.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
Poor little conservative/fascists striking out because they are all LOSERS!
