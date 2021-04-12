Editor: In 1964 and 1965, the democratic Congress passed laws that caused God and his son to be “kicked out” of the government- owned public schools (and signed by LBJ). We have never been the same:
As of this writing (March 24), there has been a mass shooting everyday in America for the past week.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
Usual hyperbolic trash to inflame the stupid. There has never been any legislation in our nation that "kicked God and his son" out of public schools. Why do Republicans lie - all of the time - about everything?
And of course Republicans continue to block any attempt at common-sense gun control that might lead to a reduction in mass shooting.
