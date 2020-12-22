Editor: Within about five months of the swearing in ceremony “they” will declare that President Biden is ‘unable to discharge the duties of the office of the president of these United States’ per Amendment XXV; Section 4 and VP Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the first female president of these United States.
That’s when you get your best saddle out and you put on your boots and spurs because the ride you just had under Obiden ain’t nothin’ like the ride Americans are going to get under President Harris.
Kamala Harris’ mother met her future husband at a civil rights protest — Harris was born into a political activist family — political activism is ingrained into her being, based on Freud’s pleasure principle.
VP Harris graduated from High School in Montreal, Quebec, and was an outgoing teen in the middle of the teenage social life of that part of Montreal — it was predominately white when she attended from the seventh grade until she graduated. The high school is a bit upscale plus they all wore uniforms.
You must conform and look alike under a Socialist society — right! Her formative years were lived in a modified socialist society plus being brought up in a Francophobic cluster for five years in Montreal. Enjoy the ride — it won’t last long as actual Americans are gonna get bucked off!
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.