Editor: Folks complain about ‘out-of-staters’ coming to the Lake and to our fair city; and they want our elected officials to stop these visitors—that cannot be done—it violates our Constitution and we are a Constitutional Republic and not a Democracy or Socialist country—yet!
Furthermore there are way too many Law enforcement entities to contend with: we have the LHC Police, Mohave County Sheriff, San Bernardino County Sheriff (Needles), downstream we have the La Paz County Sheriff, Indian Tribal enforcement, Riverside County Sheriff, Imperial County Sheriff, and Mexico—the United States has treaties with Mexico—by-the-way the Kingdom of Saudi Araba has leased Alfalfa farms along the Colorado River.
Going up stream we must contend with Nevada, Clark County Sheriff (Laughlin), and as you swing around—following the River, you have Las Vegas, and then Utah, St. George police, and Washington County Sheriff. As you head towards Lake Powell and east, it gets complicated.
The Colorado River is federal land. So you have the Secretary of the Interior to contend with plus The Bureau of Indian Affairs within the Interior Dept. The BLM is there but they have no law enforcement.
And since it is a waterway that crosses several States—there is the U.S. Coast Guard. We have a Coast Guard office located in Lake Havasu City over on Highway 95. So those of you complaining about ‘non-residents’ coming to the Lake and to Lake Havasu City—STOP!
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
