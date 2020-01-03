Editor: Professor Noah Feldman, who helped the democrats make their silly case for impeaching President Donald Trump, now says Trump cannot be impeached until Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate. He makes a good case that Trump is not technically impeached, and will not be impeached until Pelosi does this procedural step.
As for the headlines after the House vote saying, “Trump Impeached” — those words are media symbolic, not a legal statement. The lack of action on Pelosi’s behalf provides a source of embarrassment to the media, which gleefully reported that the president has been impeached.
Pelosi is slow-walking the process because she “thinks” Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham intend to acquit the president.
By acquitting the president rapidly, the hot news is ‘taken away’ from the Democrats.
Prof. Feldman is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and helped write the Iraqi constitution after the 2003 invasion led to a new regime after Saddam Hussein.
Feldman sought to make the Iraqi government into a “representative theocracy”, adding components of Sharia Law to its Constitution.
Feldman is a harsh critic of Orthodox Judaism, claiming that he was ‘disowned’ by Orthodox Jews for his decision to marry a Korean woman not of his faith.
Feldman has a PhD in “Islamic Thought” (Oxford 1994) and because of this he joined in the writing of the Iraqi constitution in 2005. He promoted radical Islamic influences, sparking criticism from foreign policy experts in the Obama administration.
And Trump strongly advised against this decision when he was a private citizen.
Prof. Noah Feldman is extremely concerned that Trump will “never be impeached”.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Poor sad, pathetic, loser Republiscums. You keep on telling yourselves the low-life scum has not been impeached. Once the articles of impeachment have been handed to the Senate what will your next stupid argument be?
