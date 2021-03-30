Editor: In reading this morning’s paper it is obvious that well over half of the voters didn’t have a clue about the differences between our Constitutional Republic and Democratic-Socialism, i.e. Cuba, Venezuela, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, N. Korea, China, former Nazi Germany, and Benito Mussolini’s former Left Wing fascist Italy — these regimes all had and have something in common — they used and use force to stay in power.
Krystal Nacht was only a small sample of the hate manifested by the left wing in Germany and here in America whereby 4.4 million more people voted for Biden than for Trump — all due to hate and not politics.
If you place Karl Marx’s “das Kapital” next to Hitler’s “Mein Kampf “and start lining up the two philosophies — they are mostly identical. Then compare the doctrine of Fascism by Benito Mussolini with the former two; the democratic-socialists’ world plan then falls into place. The democratic-socialists of yesterday and today wanted and want, a new world order and we 50 sovereign states are the final experiment.
I could write about General Francisco Franco’s fascist regime, but that would take up most of this News-Herald — at least he promised to give Spain back to the “royals”; and he did; to Juan Carlos — a bourbon.
It is well-known by observation of the events leading up to World War II that socialism cannot work without using force. The Nazi’s used the “Brown Shirts”, the Gestapo and the SS (Sturm Soldaten). The SS guarded the many — Arbeit Macht Frei (work sets you free) konzentrieren camps.
The present regime in D.C. is doing just that — look at the rapid growth of the guards in Washington D.C. under ‘O’biden — troops are all over the place, and sleeping on concrete mostly. This is a worldwide embarrassment and a national disgrace. The next election is less than two years away — take care and please come back alive. Please! Recognize socialism for what it is —anti-constitutional republic.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.