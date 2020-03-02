Editor: Fifty-four years ago, I was assigned to the Navy Sea Lab Project by Northrop-Anaheim—we designed the Medical Lab. Sea Lab was to determine whether or not humans could live and work for long periods of time at the bottom of the sea. The Project was located near Panama City, FL. The Program Manager was Captain Bond (MD)—easy to remember—just think of 007.
The habitat used an atmosphere of oxygen and helium—NO nitrogen. Lyndon Johnson talked to Scott Carpenter while Scott was down 190 feet. Scott learned to “duck” talk and I learned to “duck” talk. I showed a Sea Lab 16mm film to the elementary classes of our daughters (1965). Both classes laughed when I “duck” talked.
One of my assignments was to check out face masks and write a short specification on the attributes and manufacturing methods and what an inspector would look for when they came into the Anaheim warehouse. You would think it would be a short and simple task—the more I investigated the more complicated the mask design and its quality inspection became.
Masks do little good. A mask cannot filter out “germs”. A bacteria is from .0000079 to .00039 inches in dia. and a virus is about .0000008 inches. Mask fibers are 5 times farther apart and are only good for use by doctors, nurses, house painters, and those folks who are coughing and sneezing. A mask will stop droplets from being blasted out whereby others can breathe the infection carriers into their systems.
A droplet of water weighs about .050 grams—a droplet from your mouth or nose has salt and other chemicals—about the same make-up as sea water—the mask will stop these droplets. However your breath is still carrying “germs”. Save your money and buy an ice cream.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
Stupid doctors and nurses, no wonder going to the hospital costs so much!
Fred, thank you. I stopped at Basha's yesterday evening and bought two cartons of vanilla.
