Editor: When Adolf Hitler took over Germany in 1933, one of the first things he did was to “defund” the police. Does that sound familiar?
Many of the higher level police officers; detectives, city patrol leaders, etc., quickly joined either the Landespolizei or the national socialist organization Geheime Staatspolizei (Gestapo). Some joined the Sturm Soldaten (Storm Troopers) — the SS usually ran the massive Koncentration Kamps—in Germany and in Poland.
The more dedicated to the Socialist government joined Hitler’s ‘brown shirts’ (Sturmabteilung). The Brown Shirts burned and looted stores and tore down statues and burned books in the larger cities in Germany—look up Kristallnacht (the night of broken glass). The Brown Shirts took to the streets of major cities in Germany and broke all of the windows of stores and shops—particularly those owned by Jews. Do we want that?
I’ll be dang—we already have that—the nice protesters are burning and breaking glass in all downtown stores of our big cities—not just those owned by Jews.
During the “Watts Riots” peaceful Democratic protesters destroyed stores mostly owned by South Korean immigrants who were US citizens and operated stores in the Watts-Compton area of southern California. Do we want that?
Our large democratic controlled cities are copying Hitler and Nazi Germany (1933 – 1945). Nazi means: die Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei (NSDAP). Or in English-the German National Socialist Workers Party.
Socialism cannot exist without a strong police State. It immediately leads to fascism and is controlled at the federal level—the separate States cease to exist as entities. All remaining police are Nationalized.
German gun control started in the Weimar Republic—Hitler strengthened that control by disarming the Jews—the Jews had no way to fight back. The death Kamps were filled with Jews, Spanish Communists, Gypsies, perverts of all kinds, and political dissidents.
Is that what America’s big cities really want? Does Portland want that? Or Chicago? Or NYC? Or the Peoples Republic of California? I don’t believe for a minute that any thinking and voting adult would want that. Be careful on Nov. 3!
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
