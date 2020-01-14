Editor: In 2016 Ms. J’aime Morgaine (D) ran for election in State Senate Dist. 5 and lost to incumbent Sen. Sonny Berreili (R) by 5 to 1—what we have is “sour grapes”. Ms. Moraine attacks Republicans at ever chance she gets much like those in the ‘swamp’ back in D.C.
Morgaine insists that Commissioner LaJuana Gillette is racist. Ms. Morgaine does NOT define race she just spits it out with small knowledge.
LaJuana Gillette was speaking of cultural differences. A sovereign nation is made up of only three things; borders, language, and culture — there is nothing else. We are losing all three, and Lajuana recognizes that—Ms. Morgaine does not!
I know Commissioner LaJuana and I find her gracious, knowledgeable, and with a sense of humor. She doesn’t have a racist bone in her body. Supervisor Ron Gould made a wise choice.
And as for Gov. Ducey, Prop. 107 to amend the Arizona Constitution for term limits passed and prevents him from running for office again, so he has pulled off his veil.
If Ms. Morgaine is as American as she claims, she should dig in and help our red county keep on being great!
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
"One bit, two bits, three bits, a dollar, all for Republicans, stand up and holler. "The whole planet explodes with noise as kabillions rise to their feet and cheer.
I enjoy reading Mr. Barber's comments on most everything. He's always right on point!
I agree that the term racist was not properly used, the correct term would be bigot. Anyone holding public office who espouses we are, "a Christian nation" is not serving the best interests of the populace and needs to resign. And sadly we are a "red county" which explains why it has been a screwed up mess for decades - vote blue.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.